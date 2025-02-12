ICC Champions Trophy 2025: List of players ruled out to due to injury - Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins

Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are some of the big names who have been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to injuries. Here's is a complete list.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Feb 2025, 03:08 PM IST
India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action.(REUTERS)

Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc became the two of the late biggest names to be ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah were a part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last month in Australia. The ICC Champions Trophy starts on February 19.

While Jasprit Bumrah didn't recover from his back spasm sustained during the fifth Test in Sydney against Australia. Mitchell Starc opted out due to an ankle injury and also personal reasons.

Notably, Australia are the most-suffered side after they lost five of their players who were initially named in the side for the mega event. Before, Mitchell Starc, the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood were ruled out due to their respective injuries while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced a shocking ODI retirement.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy, Harshit Rana named replacement

Meanwhile, South African Anrich Nortje was the first cricketer to be ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Gerald Coetzee also joined Anrich Nortje on the treatment table.

Pakistan will be missing opener Saim Ayub while Afghanistan also joined the bandwagon with spinner Allah Ghazanfar being ruled out on Wednesday.

List of injured players ruled out of Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - Back Spasm

Pat Cummins (Australia) - Ankle injury

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - Hip injury

Mitchell Marsh (Australia) - Back injury

Anrich Nortje (South Africa) - Back injury

Jacob Bethell (England) - Hamstring issue

Saim Ayub (Pakistan) - Ankle injury

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) - Groin tightness and hamstring injury

Allah Ghazanfar (Afghanistan) - Spine fracture

Also Read | Mitchell Starc withdraws from Champions Trophy 2025

List of players missing Champions Trophy for other reasons

Marcus Stoinis (Australia) - Retired from ODI cricket

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - Personal Reasons (also nursing ankle injury)

Players Doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) - Hamstring issue

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - Forehead laceration

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - Muscular sprain in chest

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 03:08 PM IST
