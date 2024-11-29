ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: ICC board set to meet soon

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: Amid the tensions over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan, a firm and final answer seems to be at hand as the ICC Board convenes on 29 November. The ICC is scheduled to take a final decision on how the tournament will take place.
The Pakistan Cricket Board had been vociferous in their demands that the Champions Trophy not be shifted to accommodate the whims of the BCCI and the Indian government, it is expected that ICC may allow a hybrid format for the tournament, citing the recent civil unrest and protests in Pakistan.
With Pakistan seeking to host their first major ICC tournament in nearly three decades, the ICC Board’s meeting will determine the schedule of the tournament, indicating where each team will play and likely also reserving a neutral venue — expected to be the UAE — for India’s matches and potentially the knockout games as well, reported Hindustan Times.
According to details, a full schedule is expected as a result of this meeting.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: A total of 8 teams – India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh – have qualified for the 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy.
In 2017, Pakistan emerged as champions by defeating India in the finals. The CT 2017 took place in England and Wales.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: According to the draft schedule, the India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 9. But BCCI wants it take place in UAE.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: According to the data, the Indian team travelled to Pakistan in 2008 for an Asia Cup Super Four match under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. They played in Karachi against Misbah-ul-Haq’s Pakistan, where the latter clinched an eight-wicket victory.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: According to several reports, the PCB had planned to host India's matches in Lahore, citing its proximity to the Indian border. However, the Indian government is not keen on the idea of Team India travelling to Pakistan.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: ICC Champions Trophy winners list from 1998 to 2024
1998: South Africa (Winner), West Indies (Runner-up), Bangladesh (Host nation)
2000: New Zealand (Winner), India (Runner-up), Kenya (Host nation)
2002: Sri Lanka and India (Winner), None (Runner-up), Sri Lanka (Host nation)
2004: West Indies (Winner), West England (Runner-up), England (Host nation)
2006: Australia (Winner), West Indies (Runner-up), India (Host nation)
2009: Australia (Winner), New Zealand (Runner-up), South Africa (Host nation)
2013: India (Winner), England (Runner-up), England and Wales (Host nation)
2017: Pakistan (Winner), India (Runner-up), England and Wales (Host nation)
2015: Not Decided (Winner), Not Decided (Runner-up), Pakistan (Host nation-scheduled)
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: The virtual ICC Board meeting on Friday will determine the fate of the 2025 Champions Trophy and whether it can take place in Pakistan!
ESPNcricinfo reported that the ICC Board will aim to reach a consensus during the meeting before making a final decision. The tournament is scheduled to take place between February 19 and March 9.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: In case the ICC Board approves hybrid model for CT 2025, there is a high probability that all the matches where India are about to play may take place in Dubai, including the semi-finals and final, given they qualify. Also, India vs Pakistan match will also be played in Dubai in such a scenario.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla made it clear that their topmost priority remains to the players' safety, and for this, a hybrid model is an option.
Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "Our discussions are going on. A decision will be taken after looking at the situation. Our top priority is the safety of the players. Hybrid mode is also an option; discussions are going on."
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: To determine the ultimate outcome for the Champions Trophy schedule, the ICC board set to meet at 4:00 PM IST (2:30 PM Dubai time). This seems to be a matter of utmost urgency for the ICC, who are reportedly behind on their own timeline.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting LIVE: Though the speculations are ripe about the CT 2025 may take place in a hybrid model, the Pakistan Cricket Board has said that it is ‘not acceptable’ to them that India refuse to visit the country for Champions Trophy, despite Pakistan had earlier toured India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.
"We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.