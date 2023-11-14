With the high-intensity adrenaline-filled India Vs New Zealand semifinal to be played on 15 November ICC World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium, the betting world has gained momentum too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team, which had been unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup tournament, so far is the current favourite for the betters.

The two-time world champions will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in a nail-biting semifinal clash, and the excitement is at another level.

Looking at history, India was beaten by New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford Cricket Ground by 18 runs.

For the Black Caps, this tournament has been a roller-coaster ride as they lost to India, Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa initially in the league matches, but did make a comeback by winning the rest five, thereby managing to qualify for the semifinals.

The New Zealand in 2019 missed out on their first World Cup by ‘the barest of margins’, however, this time they are appearing desperate to go one better.

India vs New Zealand betting odds: According to the Independent, citing UNIBET, the report says the Best Odds for India is 6/17, while for New Zealand – as per bet365 – it is 12/5. UNIBET gives New Zealand the Best Odds of 11/5.

The betting sides are bending towards India considering India's current form and the way they have won matches.

Highest opening partnership best odds: With both skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in form, the betting world predicts India will have the highest opening partnership, in case they bat first.

As per BoyleSports, India have the highest opening stand at 4/6.

Virat Kohli's standings: One man who can change the entire scenario of the match would be India's star batter Virat Kohli, who is also the leading run scorer in the tournament – 594 runs in nine innings.

With BetGoodwin, it is predicted that Kohli would be India’s top batter at 3/1.

Top bowler best odds: Now this is a place where betters are debating and predicting. From India's side, the betting world is supporting Mohamed Shami, while others are placing their bets on New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.

Shami on one side is India’s all-time highest wicket-taker in World Cups and in lethal form, taking 16 wickets at an average of 9.56 in just 5 games.

Lockie Ferguson has been New Zealand’s best bowler at the World Cup with 10 wickets in six games at an average of 23.60.

bet365 gives Best Odds on Shami at 13/5, while Betway is betting on Ferguson at 19/20 claiming he will take 2 wickets.

