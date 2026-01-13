ICC dismisses Bangladesh's security concerns in India for T20 World Cup amid Mustafizur Rahman's exit from IPL: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly dismissed as false the claim by Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul that it recognised Dhaka's security concerns about travelling to India for the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh has been hesitant to tour India for the tournament starting on February 7 and has requested that its matches be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka due to security reasons. The issue drew attention after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released from the IPL following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which referred to unspecified “developments” behind the decision.

"There has been an internal communication from ICC to BCB with regards to security in India. But what Asif Nazrul said is a complete lie. ICC's communication never mentions that Mustafizur's selection will be an issue. It's complete falsehood...There is no such advisory in formal communication," PTI quoted an ICC source as saying.

What did Nazrul say? During a press conference in Dhaka, according to local newspaper ‘Daily Star’, Nazrul stated, “I need to inform you that the security team of the ICC and those in charge of security have sent a letter (to BCB). In that letter, it has been said that three things will increase the security threat to the Bangladesh team.”

He added, "One is if Mustafizur (Rahman) is included in the Bangladesh team. Two, if the supporters of the Bangladesh team walk around wearing the national jersey of Bangladesh. And the third is that the security threat of the Bangladesh team will increase as the (Bangladesh) elections approach.”

However, the ICC, while admitting to have contacted the BCB, denied Nazrul's claims that it has accepted Bangladesh's listed concerns.

The upcoming T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from February 7 to March 8 across venues in India and Sri Lanka.

The BCB's apprehensions followed the release of Mustafizur from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders amid attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

As per the existing fixtures, Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata and the final one in Mumbai.

Following Mustafizur's removal form the KKR franchise, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country.