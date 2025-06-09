ICC Hall of Fame Induction 2025: Live streaming details in India, date, timing, number of new inductees and more

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will induct seven legendary cricketers into its prestigious Hall of Fame on June 9 (Monday). This ceremony, part of the ‘A Day with the Legends’ event, will be held just two days before the highly anticipated World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa. Below are all the important details.

Significance of the ICC Hall of Fame The ICC Hall of Fame celebrates the extraordinary achievements of cricket’s most iconic figures. It has been established to honour players who have left a remarkable mark on the sport. The Hall currently includes 115 inductees, with the most recent ceremony held before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final in Dubai.

ICC Chairman of the induction The 2025 induction will recognize seven players including five men and two women whose contributions have shaped cricket’s legacy across formats and generations.

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah emphasized the reason behind holding the Hall of Fame event. “Inducting legends into the ICC Hall of Fame is our way of honouring the game’s most extraordinary contributors. This accolade is reserved exclusively for those whose achievements have left an indelible mark on the sport, and each selection is made purely on merit,” he expressed.

The 2025 Induction Ceremony

When will the event begin? The event will commence at 9:00 PM IST on June 9, 2025.

Who will be the new inductees? How will they be selected? The ceremony will feature the induction of the seven selected players, each receiving a commemorative cap in recognition of their remarkable contributions.

The selection process, conducted by a distinguished panel of existing ICC Hall of Famers, senior executives, and media representatives, ensures that only the most deserving candidates are honoured.

Special segments of the ceremony In addition to the inductions, the event will include a special segment featuring South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Australia captain Pat Cummins, who will offer insights into the upcoming World Test Championship Final.

“I am confident that fans across the globe will be thrilled to witness this special occasion, as we prepare to welcome seven new inductees into cricket’s most distinguished honour roll. With the event serving as the curtain-raiser to the ICC World Test Championship Final, there is much to celebrate and anticipate,” Jay Shah said.

Live Streaming details in India For viewers in India, the ICC Hall of Fame Induction 2025 will be broadcast live on JioHotstar.

Global broadcast partners The ICC has partnered with multiple broadcasters. The ceremony will be available on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video in Australia, SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa, Sky TV in New Zealand, Ten Sports and PTV in Pakistan, TV1 MTV (delayed) in Sri Lanka, Criclife and Starzplay in the MENA region, ESPN in the Caribbean, Willow in the USA and Canada, Ariana TV in Afghanistan, and Hub Sports 4 in Singapore.

