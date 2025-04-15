ICC honours Shreyas Iyer ahead of PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025; Punjab captain gets Player of the Month award

Shreyas Iyer has been honoured with the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for March 2025. He surpassed his competitors, from New Zealand, Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra to secure the award. He showcased an impressive performance with a brilliant knock in the India's Champions Trophy triumph where he amassed 243 run and was the highest run-scorer. Iyer played a significant role in India’s 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, playing an important role in the middle-order. Interestingly, in the previous month too, an Indian cricketer won the award when Shubman Gill secured the title in February.

"He helped India progress through the middle overs with his masterful stroke-play and his knack for anchoring the innings and forging crucial partnerships played a vital role in steering his side through a victorious campaign," a release by the ICC stated.

Shreyas Iyer expressed his gratitude after winning the award. "I’m truly honored to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy — a moment I will cherish forever," he said.

"Being able to contribute to India’s success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief. A heartfelt thank you to the fans as well — your energy and encouragement keep us going every step of the way," Shreyas said thanking his fans.

Shreyas Iyer's performance In the month of March, Shreyas scored 172 runs across three matches while playing some explosive knocks, making his average to 57.33, with a strike rate of 77.47.

The 30-year-old smashed 79 off 98 deliveries including four boundaries and two sixes in a win against New Zealand in a Group A fixture of the Champions Trophy, an innings that gave India a competitive total of 250 in the first innings. He also scored 45 off 62 balls to assist in India’s victorious chase over Australia in the semi-finals and finished his tournament with a clinical 48 off 62 balls as India sealed victory over New Zealand in the summit clash.

Shreyas Iyer in IPL Shreyas Iyer has been commendable in the ongoing season of IPL as the Punjab Kings captain. PBKS have won three out of fie matches played and are currently in the sixth position on the Points Table. When it comes to his own performance with the bat, Shreyas has amassed 250 runs in the 5 matches played so far. He has registered the highest score of 97* and has a strike rate of 208.33. He has smashed three fifties so far.