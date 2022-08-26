ICC media rights bidding live: Amazon pulls out of the race

ICC media rights bidding live: Amazon pulls out of the race1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 04:26 PM IST
The current tender is for the India territory alone and is for the next eight-year cycle, starting 2024.
The current tender is for the India territory alone and is for the next eight-year cycle, starting 2024.
The financial bidding for ICC media rights for India the will open on 26 August at 5 pm (IST) at ICC headquarters in Dubai. Catch all the action with LiveMint.
Indian players wanted an e-auction for the event as earlier the ICC used to sell the global rights in one shot and considering India a big market, a separate regional biding would seem appropriate. Also, This is the first time, ICC is selling the media rights region wise.
The current tender is for the India territory alone and is for the next eight-year cycle, starting 2024.
All the four Indian broadcasters – Star, Sony, Viacom and Zee – are present in the venue, while the representatives of Amazon are conspicuous by their absence.
Earlier, Amazon had given the Indian Premier League (IPL) right a miss and it is most expected that the American firm may give it a skip too. Their absence may give ICC a setback which has till now thought to be keen on global rights.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!