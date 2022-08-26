ICC media rights bidding live: Amazon pulls out of the race

The financial bidding for ICC media rights for India the will open on 26 August at 5 pm (IST) at ICC headquarters in Dubai. Catch all the action with LiveMint.

Indian players wanted e-auction of ICC's regional rights for India

Indian players wanted an e-auction for the event as earlier the ICC used to sell the global rights in one shot and considering India a big market, a separate regional biding would seem appropriate. Also, This is the first time, ICC is selling the media rights region wise.

The current tender is for the India territory alone and is for the next eight-year cycle, starting 2024.