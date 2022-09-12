The cricket board also announced the squad for Australia and South Africa T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel who were recovering from injuries during the recently concluded Asia Cup have been included in the list
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fifteen member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November. The T20 World Cup that was scheduled to be held in July 2020, was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Later the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed in August 2020, that Australia would host the rearranged tournament in 2022.
Notably right-handed batsperson Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have been included in the squad. Both the players had been injured and were recovering and training regularly in National Cricket Academy (NCA). Both Bumrah and Harshal were not included in the Asia Cup squad earlier in August due to injuries and they both started their rehabilitation at NCA.
Former captain Virat Kohli who had been subjected to criticism owing to his two year lull in scoring a century, recently gained his mettle back when he struck his 71st international hundred to take India to a massive 101-run win over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.
The notification by BCCI also announced the India squad for Australia and South Africa T20Is.
ICC T20 World Cup India Squad
The squad for T20 World Cup will be led by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has been made vice-captain. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
BCCI in their statement announced that Mohd. Shami, Shreyas lyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar would be standby players
For the Australia and Africa T20i home series BCCI informed that Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the tournament.
