The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fifteen member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November. The T20 World Cup that was scheduled to be held in July 2020, was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Later the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed in August 2020, that Australia would host the rearranged tournament in 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}