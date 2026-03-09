ICC names T20 World Cup 2026 team of the tournament: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah lead India's charge

Ahmedabad witnessed history as India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, becoming the first team to defend the title, win it on home soil, and claim a record third crown.

The tournament delivered thrilling cricket, explosive batting, and lethal bowling, leading the ICC to unveil its official Team of the Tournament. Selected by a panel including Ian Bishop, Eoin Morgan, Natalie Germanos, Gaurav Saxena, and Rex Clementine, the squad highlights the standout performers. Four Indians feature prominently, underlining India's all-round supremacy throughout the event.

Sahibzada Farhan leads the batting charge Pakistan's opener Sahibzada Farhan topped the run charts with 383 runs in seven matches at an average of 76.60 and a strike rate of 160.25. Despite Pakistan's early exit in the Super Eight, Farhan's consistency was unmatched. He became the first batter to score two centuries in a single T20 World Cup edition. His match-winning hundred against Sri Lanka in the Super Eight stood out as a highlight.

Sanju Samson: Player of the tournament India's Sanju Samson earned Player of the Tournament honours after a stunning turnaround. Playing five matches, he smashed 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and a brilliant strike rate of 199.37. Dropped early, Samson bounced back with an unbeaten 97 against West Indies in the Super Eight, followed by 89 in the semi-final versus England and another 89 in the final against New Zealand. He joined an elite group as the third batter with half-centuries in both the semi-final and final.

Also Read | Samson becomes third player to score fifty in semifinal and final of same T20 WC

Ishan Kishan powers India's top order Opener Ishan Kishan played nine matches, scoring 317 runs at a strike rate of 193.29. His aggressive approach shone through three half-centuries, including a fiery 77 off 40 balls against Pakistan. In the final, Kishan added 54 runs and took two key catches, completing a remarkable redemption after years on the sidelines.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan pulls off two stunning catches in T20 World Cup 2026 final vs NZ

Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance All-rounder Hardik Pandya contributed 217 runs at a strike rate of 160.74 and claimed nine wickets across nine matches. His whirlwind 50 off 23 balls against Zimbabwe helped India post 256/4, the highest team total of the tournament. With the ball, he starred by dismissing Farhan for a duck and Usman Tariq in a dominant show against Pakistan.

Bowling stars dominate the attack The pace attack features Jasprit Bumrah (India, 14 wickets at 12.42 average, 6.21 economy), who earned Player of the Match in the final with 4/15 against New Zealand. His death-over mastery and rhythm disruption were pivotal.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (12 wickets), England's Adil Rashid (13 wickets), Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani (13 wickets), and West Indies' Jason Holder (10 wickets) round out the bowlers. Will Jacks (England) impressed as an all-rounder with 226 runs and nine wickets, while Aiden Markram (South Africa) captained the side effectively.

Also Read | Gary Kirsten appointed as new head coach for Sri Lanka men's cricket team

USA's Shadley Van Schalkwyk as 12th man USA pacer Shadley Van Schalkwyk earned 12th man honours with 13 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 7.76.

This team reflects the tournament's blend of individual brilliance and team dominance, with India's quartet leading the way in a historic campaign.