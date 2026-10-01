ICC new rules explained: Batters to face five-run penalty for time-wasting, pink balls allowed in day Tests and more

International cricket has a tighter rulebook from Thursday (October 1). The International Cricket Council (ICC) has updated its Playing Conditions to cut time-wasting, clear up fielding calls and set separate standards for the ball. The changes cover men’s and women’s cricket in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. They apply to every series that starts on or after October 1.

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Series already underway stay on the old regulations. The new documents also take in the MCC Laws of Cricket that came into force the same day. One of the first fixtures under the revised code is the World Test Championship series between Australia and South Africa.

Sourav Ganguly on the changes ICC Men’s Cricket Committee chair Sourav Ganguly said the package was written for the modern game. “There are some important changes to the Playing Conditions, including provisions relating to cricket balls, greater clarity around certain aspects of fielding and measures aimed at improving the pace of the game,” Ganguly said. “These changes have been carefully considered to ensure the Playing Conditions continue to reflect the needs of the modern game while maintaining its integrity and consistency.”

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What happens if a batter wastes time? In men’s cricket, a batter who is not ready to face the next ball inside the set time now faces a three-step ladder. The first offence brings a warning. The second is a final warning. From the third offence onwards, the fielding side is awarded five penalty runs each time. Repeat cases can also be referred under the Code of Conduct. The point is to stop batters dragging out an over when the clock, or the light, is running out.

Are there new specifications for cricket balls? Men’s, women’s and junior cricket now have three separate size and weight bands. Men’s balls already sat inside a narrow tolerance. Women’s and junior balls were often made to one shared specification. The new limits tighten the women’s ball and stop manufacturers treating the two categories as the same product.

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What is the new rule on overthrows? The grey area has been removed. “An overthrow is an attempt to direct the ball towards the stumps to prevent runs or effect a run-out. A misfield, whether an attempt to stop the ball or pass it to another fielder, does not constitute an overthrow,” the ICC said. A fumble in the outfield is not an overthrow. Only a throw aimed at the stumps counts.

Can a ball be ‘finally settled’ without being held? Umpires now have wider discretion to call a ball finally settled, a decision that often decides the last ball of a tight chase. The ball does not have to be in the bowler’s or wicketkeeper’s hands.

What constitutes a completed catch of the ball during a run-out or stumping? The fielder must have complete control of the ball. Brushing it with a hand as it breaks the stumps is not enough to complete a run-out or a stumping.

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Can pink balls now be used in Test cricket? On a trial basis in daytime Tests, and only if both teams agree before the match, pink balls can be used. The aim is to cut time lost to bad light. “The use of a pink ball must be agreed before the start of the Test and once agreed, must apply for the duration of the match. The decision cannot be changed after the match has started. Switching from a red ball to a pink ball is also not allowed once the match has commenced,” the ICC said.

Does a wicket in the final over automatically end the day’s play? If the last over of the day is still unfinished and the light and weather remain fit, the remaining balls will be bowled the same evening. “This change has been made because it does not save time as the remaining deliveries still need to be bowled the next day, while it will also reward the fielding team and keep drama in the game,” the ICC said. A nightwatchman may now have to walk out with only a few balls left.

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What has changed in ODIs and T20Is? T20Is now have a fixed 15-minute innings break, which can be cut to 10 minutes if time has already been lost. In both ODIs and T20Is, the head coach or a designated member of staff may walk onto the field at drinks. The leg-side wide trial is now a permanent part of the ODI and T20I Playing Conditions. The batter’s leg position at the point of release is the reference for a wide, even if the batter then steps across to the off side. Several of these limited-overs changes were already in place in the women’s game.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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