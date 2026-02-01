ICC responds to Pakistan’s selective participation stance in T20 World Cup 2026; check details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a strong statement expressing disappointment over Pakistan’s decision to selectively participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The ICC’s official response came hours after the Pakistan government directed the national team to decide on participation based on security and bilateral considerations.

Pakistan's government directive sparks controversy On Sunday (February 1), the Government of Pakistan announced that its national team would participate in the tournament but would not take the field for the Group A match against India scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The statement read: “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

No specific reason was provided, though it follows tensions linked to Bangladesh's removal from the event over security concerns in India.

Pakistan's team is set to play its other group matches in Sri Lanka, starting against the Netherlands on February 7.

ICC statement The ICC issued an official media release expressing disappointment over the move. The release stated, “While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.”

The statement continued, “ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency, and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.”

Also Read | What happens to after Pakistan decide to boycott IND vs PAK in T20 WC? Explained

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” it added.

The ICC concluded by urging dialogue, “The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of. The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.”

Potential consequences for Pakistan If Pakistan sticks to the boycott, it could face forfeiture of two points from the India match, affecting their chances of advancing to the Super 8s.