ICC T20I rankings update: Ishan Kishan jumps to number two, Sanju Samson leaps 18 spots after India’s T20 World Cup win

India’s stars from the victorious Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign continue to dominate the latest ICC T20I player rankings, released on Wednesday (March 11). Ishan Kishan’s explosive batting, Sanju Samson’s consistent brilliance, and Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal bowling have driven major climbs, underlining the team’s depth and impact in claiming the title against New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan soars to No. 2 in batting rankings Ishan Kishan delivered a stellar World Cup, smashing 317 runs at a strong pace and playing pivotal knocks throughout the tournament. His consistent aggression paid off as he jumped two places to claim the No. 2 spot in the ICC T20I batting rankings, sitting right behind teammate Abhishek Sharma, who held on to the top position. This marked a career-best high for Kishan and highlighted India’s batting firepower, with two Indians now occupying the top two slots.

Kishan’s fearless approach, especially in high-stakes games like the semifinal against England, helped him overtake several established names, including Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan and England’s Phil Salt.

Sanju Samson’s record-breaking rise continues Sanju Samson enjoyed one of the biggest jumps among batters, soaring 18 places from 40th to 22nd. Named Player of the Tournament, Samson scored 321 runs, including three successive fifties and a match-defining 89 off 46 balls in the final. His ability to anchor and accelerate in pressure situations earned him widespread praise and a significant ratings boost.

This leap reflects Samson’s growing stature as a reliable middle-order force and key contributor to India’s title success.

Top 10 ICC T20I batters 1. Abhishek Sharma (India)

2. Ishan Kishan (India)

3. Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

4. Phil Salt (England)

5. Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

6. Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

7. Tilak Varma (India)

8. Dewald Brevis (South Africa)

10. Jos Buttler (England)

Jasprit Bumrah edges closer to the top bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, joint-highest wicket-taker for India with 14 scalps, climbed one spot to No. 6 in the bowling rankings. His pinpoint accuracy and variations made him a nightmare for opposition batters across the tournament.

Axar Patel also made headlines among bowlers, rising six places to break into the top 20 at 17th. His three-wicket haul in the final and two crucial catches in the semifinal showcased his all-round value to the side.

Top 10 ICC T20I bowlers 1. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

2. Varun Chakaravarthy (India)

3. Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

4. Adil Rashid (England)

5. Corbin Bosch (South Africa)

7. Adam Zampa (Australia)

8. Matthew Forde (West Indies)

9. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)