ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming details, schedule, timings, qualification rules and more

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025 which is hosted by Pakistan has started with the first match on the 9th of April (Wednesday). While six teams have already qualified for the Women's World Cup set to be played in India, two spots are remaining that will be determined by the qualifiers. Here is all you need to know about the qualification rules, live streaming details and the entire schedule with timings.

Teams qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 India will host the event beginning from September 29. Six teams have already qualified for the main tournament - India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. While India directly qualified as hosts. The other five teams were selected based on their ranks in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Teams participating in the qualifiers Six teams will fight for the top two spots in order to qualify for the World Cup. While Bangladesh, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland, in order of rankings, qualified directly for the Qualifier tournament, Scotland and Thailand, were the best as per ICC T20I team rankings and made it to the list.

Qualification of top two teams The qualifiers are scheduled for the next 10 days in Pakistan. Each team will face each other once in a round-robin format. The team that wins will be given two points. However, there will be no knockout rounds between these six teams. The top two teams on the points table after the qualifier, will make it to the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. The 15 matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore.

Live Streaming Details The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will kick-start on Wednesday, April 9. The day matches will begin at 10 AM IST. On the other hand, the day-night matches will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Fans can watch the live streaming of these matches on the Fancode application and website. However, the matches won't be telecasted on television in India.

Schedule for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

Match no. Teams Date Time 1 Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 9th April 2025 10:00 AM IST 2 Scotland Women vs West Indies Women 9th April 2025 10:00 AM IST 3 Thailand Women vs Bangladesh Women 10th April 2025 10:00 AM IST 4 Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women 11th April 2025 10:00 AM IST 5 Ireland Women vs West Indies Women 11th April 2025 10:00 AM IST 6 Scotland Women vs Thailand Women 13th April 2025 10:00 AM IST 7 Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 13th April 2025 2:30 PM IST 8 Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women 14th April 2025 10:00 AM IST 9 Thailand Women vs Ireland Women 15th April 2025 10:00 AM IST 10 Scotland Women vs Bangladesh Women 15th April 2025 2:30 PM IST 11 Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women 17th April 2025 10:00 AM IST 12 Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women 17th April 2025 2:30 PM IST 13 Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 18th April 2025 2:30 PM IST 14 Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women 19th April 2025 10:00 AM IST 15 West Indies Women vs Thailand Women 19th April 2025 2:30 PM IST

Full Squads Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Farzana Haque, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni.

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul, Ellen Watson.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

Ireland: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Najiha Alvi, Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, Muneeba Ali, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Natalia Parvaiz, Sidra Nawaz

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Natthakan Chantham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattaya Boochatham, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Phannita Maya, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawon