Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell will not be a part his team's Cricket World Cup match against England on November 4 following injury. He sustained a cranial injury from falling off a golf cart.

Cricket Australia on November1 revealed that Maxwell was riding on the back of the golf cart in the dark following a round of golf on October 30 when he eventually fell off and suffered a concussion along with some facial bruising.

However, no one else was hurt in the incident. Some of the Australian players had played golf in Gujarat during a week-long break between games.

In New Delhi, Maxwell hit the fastest hundred in World Cup history in 40 balls in a cricket match against the Netherlands. He also took four wickets in six games through the tournament and scored 196 runs.

Coach Andrew McDonald said that there was nothing unexpected about the accident following a team golf tournament on Monday.

McDonald said, “Going from the clubhouse to the team bus the guys were ferried on carts. Unfortunately he lost his grip on the way back to the team bus," reported AP. McDonald said a number of players jumped on the back of carts because there was not enough space for everyone to be seated.

As per Cricket Australia’s concussion protocols, the allrounder will miss Saturday’s game against England in Ahmedabad. Maxwell has not been replaced in the squad and Australian team officials were hopeful he will be back for the team's remaining games in the tournament.

Australia has two matches ahead in the schedule to play after the England game on Saturday. Australia is in the fourth and final semifinal place as it won four of its six matches.

In an incident that took place last year in November, Maxwell broke his left leg while at a birthday party in Melbourne. He is still recovering from this injury.

