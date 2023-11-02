ICC World Cup 2023: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell to miss November 4 match against England following head injury
Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell will miss his team's Cricket World Cup match against England on November 4 due to a cranial injury
Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell will not be a part his team's Cricket World Cup match against England on November 4 following injury. He sustained a cranial injury from falling off a golf cart.
