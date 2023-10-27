comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Sports / ICC World Cup 2023: Chennai Metro to provide extended service for Pak Vs SA match today on THESE routes. Details here
Back Back

ICC World Cup 2023: Chennai Metro to provide extended service for Pak Vs SA match today on THESE routes. Details here

 Livemint

ICC World Cup 2023: Chennai Metro Rail extends train service on Green and Blue line till 12 AM for Pakistan vs South Africa cricket match today.

Chennai: Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)Premium
Chennai: Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai Metro Rail Service has announced that it will provide extended train service until 12 AM to cater to the audience for the Pakistan Vs South Africa World Cup Cricket Match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today i.e. on 27 October. Pakistan vs South Africa Chennai ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m

The extended service will be available on the Green and Blue line.

As per Chennai Metro Rail, on the Blue line, trains from Government Estate Station will travel towards Airport Station and Wimco Nagar Depot Station, with services adjusted based on passenger demand.

Whereas on the Green Line, it said, trains departing from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station will be directed towards St. Thomas Mount Station at a frequency of 15 minutes.

It also said added that the Intercorridor service will not be operated from 11:00 PM to 12 am on match days.

Also Read: Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

Pakistan vs South Africa match: 

This would be the sixth match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan Team is currently at the 6th position with four points while South Africa is on the 2nd position with eight points. Pakistan Team still have four more league games left in the World Cup to qualify for the semifinals. 

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Pakistan vs South Africa match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more

South Africa, on the other hand, have been in a spectacular form. The team scored 428 runs against Sri Lanka and won the match by 102 runs, 311 against Australia and won it by 134 runs, 399 against England and won it by 229 runs, and 382 against Bangladesh and won it by 149 runs. However, against the Netherlands, they lost by 38 runs. As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62% chance that South Africa will be victorious in this match.

For those watching the match LIVE from home, the Pakistan vs South Africa match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Moreover, social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App