Chennai Metro Rail Service has announced that it will provide extended train service until 12 AM to cater to the audience for the Pakistan Vs South Africa World Cup Cricket Match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today i.e. on 27 October. Pakistan vs South Africa Chennai ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m

The extended service will be available on the Green and Blue line.

As per Chennai Metro Rail, on the Blue line, trains from Government Estate Station will travel towards Airport Station and Wimco Nagar Depot Station, with services adjusted based on passenger demand.

Whereas on the Green Line, it said, trains departing from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station will be directed towards St. Thomas Mount Station at a frequency of 15 minutes.

It also said added that the Intercorridor service will not be operated from 11:00 PM to 12 am on match days.

Pakistan vs South Africa match: This would be the sixth match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan Team is currently at the 6th position with four points while South Africa is on the 2nd position with eight points. Pakistan Team still have four more league games left in the World Cup to qualify for the semifinals.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Pakistan vs South Africa match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more South Africa, on the other hand, have been in a spectacular form. The team scored 428 runs against Sri Lanka and won the match by 102 runs, 311 against Australia and won it by 134 runs, 399 against England and won it by 229 runs, and 382 against Bangladesh and won it by 149 runs. However, against the Netherlands, they lost by 38 runs. As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62% chance that South Africa will be victorious in this match.

For those watching the match LIVE from home, the Pakistan vs South Africa match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Moreover, social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads

