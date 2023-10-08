comScore
ICC World Cup 2023: Here's who leads the points table after India vs Australia
ICC World Cup 2023: Here's who leads the points table after India vs Australia

 Livemint

Until now, 4 matches have been played, where New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh have two positive points, while Afghanistan, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and England have zero.

Former India player Sachin Tendulkar waves to the crowd as he stands with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy ahead of the England v New Zealand match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India on October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
Former India player Sachin Tendulkar waves to the crowd as he stands with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy ahead of the England v New Zealand match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India on October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo (REUTERS)

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament began on 8 October and will continue till 19 October. In the 48-day long tournament, 45 matches will be played between 10 teams. The tournament is being hosted by India after a gap of 12 years.

After today's India versus Australia match, all teams have played their first match and New Zealand leads the chart after their big win against England, followed by South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India at fifth position.

Round 2 begins from tomorrow as Pakistan will take on the Netherlands on Monday.

Each team will play against the 9 teams and the top four teams, having the highest points, will qualify for the semifinals, that would be played on 15 and 16 November at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The final will be played between the two semi-finalists on 19 November at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here's the points table:

TeamsMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
New Zealand110002+2.149
South Africa110002+2.040
Pakistan110002+1.620
Bangladesh110002+1.438
India110002+0.883
Australia101000-0.833
Afghanistan101000-1.438
Netherlands101000-1.620
Sri Lanka101000-2.040
England101000-2.149

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struck fifties to put India's chase back on track after they had lost their first three wickets for just two runs against Australia in a key World Cup clash on Sunday.

Kohli and Rahul put together an unbeaten century stand in Chennai to thwart Australia's bowling in the 150th ODI meeting between the two teams.

Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 10:02 PM IST
