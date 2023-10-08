ICC World Cup 2023: Here's who leads the points table after India vs Australia

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament began on 8 October and will continue till 19 October. In the 48-day long tournament, 45 matches will be played between 10 teams. The tournament is being hosted by India after a gap of 12 years.

After today's India versus Australia match, all teams have played their first match and New Zealand leads the chart after their big win against England, followed by South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India at fifth position.

Round 2 begins from tomorrow as Pakistan will take on the Netherlands on Monday.

Each team will play against the 9 teams and the top four teams, having the highest points, will qualify for the semifinals, that would be played on 15 and 16 November at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The final will be played between the two semi-finalists on 19 November at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here's the points table:

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.149 South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.040 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.620 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.438 India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.883 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.833 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.438 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.620 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.040 England 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.149

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struck fifties to put India's chase back on track after they had lost their first three wickets for just two runs against Australia in a key World Cup clash on Sunday.

Kohli and Rahul put together an unbeaten century stand in Chennai to thwart Australia's bowling in the 150th ODI meeting between the two teams.

