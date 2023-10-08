ICC World Cup 2023: Here's who leads the points table after India vs Australia
Until now, 4 matches have been played, where New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh have two positive points, while Afghanistan, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and England have zero.
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament began on 8 October and will continue till 19 October. In the 48-day long tournament, 45 matches will be played between 10 teams. The tournament is being hosted by India after a gap of 12 years.
