ICC World Cup 2023: Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram lead South Africa hit highest total of 428
The Proteas bettered the previous World Cup best of 417 made by Australia against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015. Their 428-5 was also the ninth highest total in all one-day internationals.
South Africa rewrote the record books on Saturday as they posted the highest ever World Cup total of 428 as Aiden Markram clubbed the fastest tournament century in just 49 balls against shell-shocked Sri Lanka.
