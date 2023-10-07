South Africa rewrote the record books on Saturday as they posted the highest ever World Cup total of 428 as Aiden Markram clubbed the fastest tournament century in just 49 balls against shell-shocked Sri Lanka.

The Proteas bettered the previous World Cup best of 417 made by Australia against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015.

Their 428-5 was also the ninth highest total in all one-day internationals.

Markram, who went on to make 106, beat the record for fastest World Cup century set by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien off 50 balls against England at Bengaluru in 2011.

ALSO READ: LIVE South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Score Updates

Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Quinton de Kock (100) also hit centuries in the first World Cup match to feature three tons in the same innings.

"It was a perfect day for us with the bat. We had to work hard up front up against the swinging ball and then well into the middle overs," said Van der Dussen.

"We have a blueprint to set it up for the guys in the middle order. Aiden Markram when he plays like that is incredible to watch."

For Sri Lanka, the figures made grim reading with bowlers Matheesha Pathirana (1-95) and Kasun Rajitha (1-90) conceding more than 180 runs from 20 overs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.