Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / ICC World Cup 2023: Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram lead South Africa hit highest total of 428

ICC World Cup 2023: Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram lead South Africa hit highest total of 428

AFP

  • The Proteas bettered the previous World Cup best of 417 made by Australia against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015. Their 428-5 was also the ninth highest total in all one-day internationals.

South Africa's batter Aiden Markram celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

South Africa rewrote the record books on Saturday as they posted the highest ever World Cup total of 428 as Aiden Markram clubbed the fastest tournament century in just 49 balls against shell-shocked Sri Lanka.

The Proteas bettered the previous World Cup best of 417 made by Australia against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015.

Their 428-5 was also the ninth highest total in all one-day internationals.

Markram, who went on to make 106, beat the record for fastest World Cup century set by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien off 50 balls against England at Bengaluru in 2011.

ALSO READ: LIVE South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Score Updates

Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Quinton de Kock (100) also hit centuries in the first World Cup match to feature three tons in the same innings.

"It was a perfect day for us with the bat. We had to work hard up front up against the swinging ball and then well into the middle overs," said Van der Dussen.

"We have a blueprint to set it up for the guys in the middle order. Aiden Markram when he plays like that is incredible to watch."

For Sri Lanka, the figures made grim reading with bowlers Matheesha Pathirana (1-95) and Kasun Rajitha (1-90) conceding more than 180 runs from 20 overs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 07:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.