ICC World Cup India vs Pakistan match: India and Pakistan gear up for a high-voltage cricket match in Ahmedabad. Bollywood singers to perform ahead of India vs Pakistan match

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in a blockbuster clash tomorrow i.e. on 14 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is anticipated that millions of cricket fans are set to pack restaurants, bars, street markets, and malls especially from both these countries to witness the high-voltage match. The India and Pakistan cricket match is one of the most fierce in the world, with matches between the two countries receiving significant global viewership. Indian’s railways is also se to run two special trains on the day from Mumbai to Ahmedabad to clear an “extra rush of cricket fans," according to a statement on its website. Ahead of the match, Ahmedabad police have also issued a notification designating the city a “no-drone zone", Times of India report stated. Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Cricket fans across world gear up for India vs Pakistan match Performers at India-Pakistan Match There was no opening ceremony held for the ICC Cricket World Cup which is being hosted in India, however, a pre match event has been planned by the BCCI ahead of the India vs Pakistan match. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Bollywood singers Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh will be performing ahead of the match. The musical event will begin at 12: 30 pm. Earlier reports had stated that the event will be held only for half an hour and is expected to start at 12:40 pm and will be concluded by 1:10 pm while the toss will be held at 1:30 pm. Also Read: India-Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: 'Why so much drama?' BCCI faces backlash for pre-match show

4 epic clashes to watch out for

Rohit v Shaheen, Kohli vs Rauf, Azam v Bumrah, Iftikhar v Kuldeep will be the clashes to watch out for. Rohit Sharma has struggled against Shaheen Shah Afridi's left-arm pace in the few outings the two teams have had in recent times. At the T20 World Cup in Melbourne last year, Virat Kohli came up against Haris Rauf in a challenging chase.

Superstars to witness Super clash

Reports have stated Indian cinema superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth as well as the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are all set to mark their presence to witness the high-voltage clash.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch

The India vs Pakistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.

India vs Pakistan match: Weather prediction

Speaking of the weather predictions during India vs Pakistan match, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gave its green signal as it has predicted clear skies on 14 October. The IMD Gujarat clarified that even if light or moderate rain occurs, it will be restricted to limited areas and may not hamper the match.

