'If India wins, can I dance?,' asks Stock market veteran Shankar Sharma as #BoycottINDvPAK trends on X

Stock market veteran Shankar Sharma took to X to ask whether he could dance if India wins against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final 2025, happening in Dubai. He posed a series of tongue-in-cheek questions that have struck a chord with many.

The post comes amid the #BoycottINDvPAK trend on X, fueled by backlash from a section of supporters upset that the match is taking place despite the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, following Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) clearance.

Sharma said, “Now that the game isn't going well for us, I plan to boycott it. But questions about boycott protocol: 1. Can I check score offline 2. Can I cheer if I hear shouts of India getting a wicket 3. If India wins, can I dance? Or is a boycott like a blank-out: like the match never happened?”

His lighthearted questions sparked discussions, highlighting the dilemma faced by many fans caught between emotional loyalty and political protest.

Asia Cup final: India bowls out Pakistan for 146 Meanwhile, India’s spinner Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets, triggering a batting collapse that saw Pakistan all out for 146 in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, with no handshakes exchanged between the teams once again. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah intensified the rivalry by dismissing Haris Rauf for six runs and mimicking a gesture the Pakistani bowler had made to the crowd during their earlier match.

Sent in to bat after the toss was marked by no handshakes, Pakistan began well as openers Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 57, and Fakhar Zaman, who contributed 46, put on an 84-run partnership. However, the innings collapsed from 113-1 to being all out in just 19.1 overs.

Farhan, who scored his second half-century of the tournament played in T20 format, was dismissed attempting a second consecutive six off spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Zaman took control of the innings and, along with Saim Ayub, maintained the pressure by consistently hitting boundaries until Kuldeep made a breakthrough in the 13th over. Ayub was dismissed by Kuldeep’s left-arm wrist spin as Pakistan quickly lost six wickets for just 21 runs.

Zaman narrowly missed out on a half-century, while Kuldeep continued his impact by taking three wickets in the 17th over, including the captain Salman Agha, who scored eight. Bumrah then sealed the innings by dismissing Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz, finishing the job in 19.1 overs.