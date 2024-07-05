‘If Karan Johar directed Surya’s catch': Harsh Goenka's X post says ‘SKY is the limit’ on T20 World Cup winning catch
The iconic catch by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup final at Barbados cornered all the buzz in the cricket world, as it was compared with Kapil Dev's famous grab at the 1983 World Cup
Chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka recently shared a video on X about Suryakumar Yadav’s catch at India’s T20 World Cup final, comparing it to how Karan Johar might have directed the scene in a movie.