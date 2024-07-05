Explore
Fri Jul 05 2024 10:05:38
'If Karan Johar directed Surya's catch': Harsh Goenka's X post says 'SKY is the limit' on T20 World Cup winning catch
‘If Karan Johar directed Surya’s catch': Harsh Goenka's X post says ‘SKY is the limit’ on T20 World Cup winning catch

Sudeshna Ghoshal

The iconic catch by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup final at Barbados cornered all the buzz in the cricket world, as it was compared with Kapil Dev's famous grab at the 1983 World Cup

India's captain Rohit Sharma with Suryakumar Yadav pose with the ICC T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as they depart for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. (PTI)Premium
India's captain Rohit Sharma with Suryakumar Yadav pose with the ICC T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as they depart for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. (PTI)

Chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka recently shared a video on X about Suryakumar Yadav’s catch at India’s T20 World Cup final, comparing it to how Karan Johar might have directed the scene in a movie.

Goenka’s video on X, opens with Surya’s chants, and several voices revolve around him, as an unconscious Surya lies on the ground. The sudden awakening followed by the iconic music of the Bollywood classic, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam then shows the catch that is the talking point in cricketing circles.

“The sky is the limit," a ticker in Goenka's video mentions. 

 

The iconic catch by Suryakumar Yadav is the buzz, as it is being compared with Kapil Dev's famous grab at the 1983 World Cup. Several fans had claimed that Surya’s shoe came in contact with the boundary cushion, but South African legend Shaun Pollock ruling out the conspiracy theories doing the rounds on this count.

Shaun Pollock termed Surya’s catch as a brilliant one, apart from explaining the nitty-gritties behind it. “The catch was fine. The cushion had moved, but that's in the course of the game. It had nothing to do with Surya. He didn't stand on the cushion. Brilliant bit of skill," said Pollock.

 

Later on Surya opened about his famous catch to The Indian Express. Yadav said that he, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, had been instructed by the coach to remain alert on hotspots, wherever the ball could land.

Yadav further added that he had practiced the catch on different grounds, depending on the wind. The time when Surya was about to catch the ball, he saw Rohit Sharma on the field. A mere span of four to five seconds decided the catch, he said. 

 

“The amount of reaction I have been getting for that, people have been calling, messaging, there are more than 1,000 unread WhatsApp messages on my phone. The catch is all over social media. I'm grateful that I was there in those five seconds of play," Suryakumar Yadav told IE.

 

Published: 05 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST
