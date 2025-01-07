If you think owning a sports team is hard, try naming one

North Carolinians supporting Gastonia’s baseball team had a confusing summer. One day they were cheering for the Gastonia Bolognia. A few weeks later they watched the Galactic Dinos take the field. Then they were there for the Garden Gnomes.

Altogether, the new entry into the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball tried out eight different monikers over the 2024 season. The team was experiencing a highly managed identity crisis.

“We didn’t want to rush the final name," said Lauren Muni, vice president of marketing at Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, the Jacksonville, Fla.-based owner that founded the team.

Managers instead christened the team as the inoffensive Gastonia Baseball Club, crowdsourced thousands of name ideas from the community, then designed entire brands—logos, jerseys, the whole shebang—for the top eight, which were showcased at “What if" games throughout the summer. Seven would only be used once. Taking the crown? The Gastonia Ghost Peppers, featuring a tyrannical-looking spicy mascot.

Several sports leagues in the past few years have expanded team rosters, while other teams have rebranded. Those in charge of the naming process are finding that satisfying the whims of fans and in-house lawyers is anything but easy or quick.

“We probably went through hundreds upon hundreds upon hundreds of names," said Amy Scheer, senior vice president of operations at the Professional Women’s Hockey League, which played its first season with six new franchises across the U.S. and Canada in 2024. “We were doing intellectual property across two countries with different laws, and, you know, there’s only so many words out there."

Many common words in the English language have already been trademarked, said Laurie Marshall, a lawyer who works with sports teams and businesses. Consumer brands can circumnavigate that by adding words and changing their spellings. But sports teams need one-word, easily chantable names that look great on T-shirts and can be turned into mascots, and can’t rely on adding a geographic designation to get them off the hook (one reason that the Gastonia Yankees wouldn’t have worked).

“And then you’re dealing with the world of merchandising, and licensees are now putting marks on everything—even urns and coffins," Marshall said. “So you’re looking to search and clear trademarks for every category under the sun, as opposed to a small niche of goods and services."

Another consideration: Getting a team name wrong in the age of social-media outrage.

Owners of Boston’s new women’s soccer team—after months of deliberation, legal checks and the hiring of a professional marketing agency—announced last October with great fanfare that the team would be called BOS Nation. The name—an anagram of “Bostonian"—was meant to evoke “boss energy" and pay homage to the city’s three-letter airport code. And the fans absolutely hated it.

“Worst team name in all of professional sports. Sounds like the name of a bunch of white frat boys who row crew together," wrote one commentator on Instagram. By November, team owners said they were beginning “a deliberate process…through which we will seek out, listen to, and reflect on input about our team name from fans, supporters, and a group of advisors." In December, they said participants in a supporter listening session “reiterated their firm opposition to the current team name."

Toronto’s WNBA expansion team turned to the public for help with a name, crowdsourcing more than 10,000 suggestions from across Canada online. It recorded a podcast series about the process and on social media explained why it discarded certain suggestions.

“There were a lot of punny names" submitted, said Ana Rita Morais, an academic who worked on the name-vetting process, on the team’s podcast. “I love a pun. But the headlines don’t love a pun. When you’re doing great, they’ll love you with the pun, and when you’re not, they will murder you with it."

The final name was leaked at the beginning of December, then officially announced: Toronto Tempo (“It’s speed," said the team’s president, Teresa Resch, in a press release. “It’s a heartbeat.") Complaints rained down.

“You spent the last few months telling us how important and connected the name has to be and you chose Tempo?" one Instagram user wrote. “I submitted Toronto Almighty, Toronto Snowfall, Toronto Gyaldem," noted Drake, the Toronto-born rapper.

Resch said the volume of feedback shows that Canadians are invested in the team. “We honestly consider ourselves lucky that people have feelings and opinions about what we’re doing," she said.

Several teams have played their first seasons nameless.

Utah’s National Hockey League team began a “multiphase survey process" to help pick a name last April, filing applications for various trademarks including Utah Yeti and Utah Blizzard in advance. It opened a public vote in June. The team is still called Utah Hockey Club.

“Can this outfit just land on a freaking name, embrace it, and dispose of all this Utah Hockey Club nonsense?" wrote Salt Lake City Tribune Sports Columnist Gordon Monson in October. “Just get on with it and give the players and fans the name, the identity they deserve."

Utah Hockey Club said it had always planned to be known as such for the inaugural season, and will reveal its official name prior to the 2025-26 NHL season. “Since acquiring the team, we have been continually and thoughtfully considering and evaluating possibilities for the permanent identity of the team, while working within the framework of a complicated world of intellectual property," said Chris Armstrong, the team’s president of hockey operations.

A new women’s 3-on-3 basketball league that begins play Jan. 17 came up with the names of its six clubs in less than six months, with no fan votes or prolonged meetings. The league is called Unrivaled and the club names—Vinyl, Laces, Rose, Lunar Owls, Mist and Phantom—were chosen in part for their ability to carry strong visual branding, said the league’s chief brand officer, Kirby Porter, who previously worked at PepsiCo, as well as various startups.

“It’s about being able to see how to build a brand in a scrappy way, how you drive towards decisions," she said, “and try to pick the best options that you have available."