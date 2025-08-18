Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina in straight sets to reach maiden Cincinnati final

Iga Swiatek, World No. 3 delivered a commanding performance, defeating Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open on Sunday (August 17). This victory marks Swiatek’s maiden appearance in the Cincinnati final, a significant milestone in her illustrious career. The Polish star now awaits the winner of the Veronika Kudermetova and Jasmine Paolini semifinals matchup.

What happened in the match? Iga Swiatek’s win over Elena Rybakina was a display of resilience and precision. The first set was a tight battle, with Swiatek beating Rybakina 7-5.

She maintained her momentum in the second set, sealing it 6-3 in a commanding manner. The match showcased Swiatek’s ability to stay composed under pressure, converting 3 out of 8 break points while maintaining a strong serve. Swiatek won 78% of her first-serve points and 67% of her second-serve points, demonstrating her dominance on the court.

Rybakina, known for her powerful game, fired 10 aces compared to Swiatek’s 7, but struggled with consistency. Despite Rybakina’s aggressive play, Swiatek’s defensive skills and strategic approach proved too much for the Kazakhstani player.

Special milestone for Iga Swiatek For Swiatek, reaching the Cincinnati Open final is a breakthrough moment. Despite her impressive career, which includes multiple Grand Slam titles, the Cincinnati Open had remained elusive. She reached the semifinals in the past two editions but fell short of the final. This year, Swiatek has finally crossed that hurdle, leaving the Canadian Open as the only WTA 1000 event where she has yet to reach the final.