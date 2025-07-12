Iga Swiatek clinches maiden Wimbledon title; beats Amanda Anisimova to achieve series of milestones

Iga Swiatek defeated Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final on Saturday (July 12). She registered an easy straight-sets win 6-0, 6-0 in a one-sided clash. With the victory, she clinched her first Wimbledon title and cemented her place in tennis history with a total of six Grand Slam titles.

The Polish star’s dominant display on Centre Court showcased her improved grass-court prowess, overpowering the American’s powerful backhand with relentless precision. Swiatek registered a series of historic milestones at the age of just 24 after claiming the recent win.

Milestones achieved Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon victory marks several historic milestones. She became the first Polish player to win the Wimbledon title in the Open Era. As the No. 8 seed, she joined Ashleigh Barty (2019 Roland Garros) and Petra Kvitova (2011 Wimbledon) as the third woman to claim a Grand Slam at that seeding.

Swiatek also matched Margaret Court and Monica Seles as the third player in the Open Era to win all six of her first Women’s Singles Grand Slam finals. She is the eighth first-time Wimbledon champion in the last eight tournaments.

At 24, Swiatek became the youngest woman since Serena Williams in 2002 to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces. Additionally, she reached her 100th Grand Slam match win in her 120th match (100-20), the fastest to this milestone since Serena Williams in 2004 (116 matches).

Iga Swiatek's road to victory Final: Defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-0,6-

Semifinals: Defeated Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0

Quarterfinals: Defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5

Round of 16: Defeated Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-1

Round of 32: Defeated Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3

Round of 64: Defeated Caty McNally 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

Round of 128: Defeated Polina Kudermetova 7-5, 6-1

Iga Swiatek's best performances in Grand Slams Australian Open: Semifinals (2022, 2025)

French Open: Winner (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Wimbledon: Winner (2025)