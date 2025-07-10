Iga Swiatek registers straight-sets win against Belinda Bencic to storm into her maiden Wimbledon final

Iga Swiatek, Poland's star player clinched a win at the Wimbledon 2025 semifinals against Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic. She registered a straight-sets victory with 6-2, 6-0 in a one-sided game on the grass court on Thursday (July 10).

The match showcased Swiatek’s dominance, cementing her position as one of the top contenders for the women’s singles title. Notably, the five-time Grand Slam winner has reached her first-ever Wimbledon final this year.

What happened in the match? Iga Swiatek was dominant since the beginning of the match. She delivered a commanding performance against Belinda Bencic, leaving little room for suspense.

The match briefly hinted at drama when Swiatek's back-to-back double faults handed Bencic two break points early in the second set. However, she regained control and bounced back.

Swiatek claimed 83% of her first-serve points and put 90% of her returns in play, building a solid foundation for her dominance. She mixed in tactical variety, confidently volleying when needed.

She surged ahead by winning the first three games, radiating confidence. Bencic, on the other hand, struggled to find her rhythm, further disrupted by a hard fall in the second set.

She claimed the first set 6-2, posing a strong threat. Even though Belinda Bencic tried to turn the tables, her efforts went in vain as the 24-year-old Swiatek won the second set 6-0 and registered a win.

Wimbledon 2025 final? With this victory, Iga Swiatek advances to the Wimbledon 2025 women’s final, inching closer to her first title on the iconic grass court.

She will now face Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash on July 12. Earlier, Anisimova beat world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to storm into her maiden Grand Slam final.

Iga Swiatek's best performances in Grand Slams Australian Open: Semifinals (2022,2025)

French Open: Won (2020,2022,2023,2024)

Wimbledon: Final (2025)