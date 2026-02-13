Igor Tudor appointed as Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager until end of season amid relegation battle

Tottenham Hotspur have secured a deal with Igor Tudor to step in as interim head coach until the end of the 2025/26 Premier League season. The move comes after the club sacked Thomas Frank earlier this week following a dismal run of form that has left Spurs teetering close to the relegation zone.
The 47-year-old Croatian, who has managed clubs like Juventus, Marseille, Lazio, and Galatasaray, was out of work since departing Juventus in October after a winless streak. Tottenham turned to him after considering options such as former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and ex-RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose. Tudor's experience at big clubs and his reputation for delivering quick results made him the preferred choice for a short-term fix.
(More to follow)
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025