Igor Tudor appointed as Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager until end of season amid relegation battle

Tottenham Hotspur have secured a deal with Igor Tudor to step in as interim head coach until the end of the 2025/26 Premier League season. The move comes after the club sacked Thomas Frank earlier this week following a dismal run of form that has left Spurs teetering close to the relegation zone.

The 47-year-old Croatian, who has managed clubs like Juventus, Marseille, Lazio, and Galatasaray, was out of work since departing Juventus in October after a winless streak. Tottenham turned to him after considering options such as former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and ex-RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose. Tudor's experience at big clubs and his reputation for delivering quick results made him the preferred choice for a short-term fix.