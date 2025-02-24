IIT Baba Abhey Singh, who recently became popular during the Mahakumbh 2025, had made a ‘bold’ prediction that proved to be false. He prophesied that India would lose the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan on Sunday, February 23.With the unfounded prediction the IIT Baba became the centre of trolls online.

The ultimate day suggested a comfortable win for India as the 241 target was accomplished within 42.3 overs. At Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, India beat Pakistan by six wickets and secured a spot in the semi-finals, rendering the viral Baba's predictions baseless.

Trolling the IIT Baba a user stated, “India nahin jeetega, chahe Virat Kohli aur saare edi tak ka zor laga lein. Today, the very same Kohli is single-handedly destroying Pakistan and Baba’s future! Few words for Future predictor IIT Baba.”

Another user quipped, “Same Same But Different ! IIT baba is MBA Chaiwala 2.0. Pakistan ko hara diya.”

A third user wrote, “Abhey Singh IIT baba ji, where are you? Baba i am looking for you, not only my self but whole nation.” A fourth user commented, “Pakistan intentionally haar gayi match taki IIT Baba ko galat sabit karsake.”

A fourth user stated, “Fraud IIT Baba predicted Pakistan will defeat India in Champions Trophy 2025.” . Kohli and Team India accepted his challenge. Pakistan knocked out of Champions Trophy." A fifth user commented, “Kohli ne baba ke challenge ko serious le liya.”

What was IIT Baba's prophecy In the viral match prediction, Abhey Singh had even challenged top Indian players. He had asserted that his prophecy remains unwavering. IIT Baba had said, “I am telling you now itself, that India will not win the match against Pakistan. Whichever player is there, Virat Kohli and others…ask them to prove themselves…if I've said India will not win, it won't win,” ahead of the IND vs PAK Champion's Trophy match.

In contrast to the prediction, Virat Kohli scored his 51st century at the match. also achieved the milestone. With this, he registered a landmark achievement of 14,000 ODI runs and broke Sachin Tendulkar's record.