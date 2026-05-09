New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Cameron Green said that is ready to bowl four overs and confident to bat at any position for his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the IPL 2026 as they bounce back into the competition by registering their fourth win on the trot.

On the back of Finn Allen's unbeaten century, KKR defeated DC by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, and despite starting their campaign winless in the first six matches, they find themselves at seventh place in the points table.

Green, who took the wicket of Nitish Rana while bowling only one over in the match, contributed with 33 runs to take his side past the winning line.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How many overs is Cameron Green ready to bowl for KKR? ⌵ Cameron Green stated he is 100% ready to bowl four overs for the Kolkata Knight Riders. This is facilitated by the team's composition, which includes other bowlers like Anukul Roy who can contribute overs. 2 What was Cameron Green's contribution in the KKR vs DC match? ⌵ Cameron Green contributed 33 runs with the bat and took one wicket while bowling. He also played a key role in supporting Finn Allen's pursuit of his maiden IPL century. 3 Why did Cameron Green not bowl in the first two matches for KKR? ⌵ Cameron Green did not bowl in the first two matches for KKR due to a lower-back injury management plan. He initially played as a specialist batter before returning to bowling. 4 How did Cameron Green help Finn Allen achieve his century? ⌵ Cameron Green deliberately slowed his scoring rate towards the end of the chase to ensure Finn Allen had the strike and opportunity to reach his maiden IPL century. 5 Has Cameron Green felt pressure from his IPL auction price tag? ⌵ Cameron Green has denied feeling any added pressure from his hefty price tag in the auction. He credits the franchise and coaching staff for not making him feel any pressure.

Green did not bowl in the first two matches for KKR due to a lower-back injury management plan. He played as a specialist batter in those initial games before returning to bowling. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Green talked about his bowling role and batting position and also highlighted the pressure of his price tag in the auction.

Talking about his bowling role, Green said, "I'm 100% ready to bowl four overs. I think just the makeup of our team, we have Anukul Roy, who has been exceptional for us, bowling one or two overs. That means I can only bowl two or three overs, which has been a really big help."

"Having a left-arm all-rounder to potentially bowl through the middle and I can bowl in the power play and potentially the death or through the middle as well. So, I think it's just the makeup of our team that we've got six guys that we can go to and, obviously, Anukul and I are the all-rounders there. So, we just help each other out and bowl our four overs," he added.

Playing his third IPL season and first-ever for KKR, Green has made 232 runs so far this season and has also taken four wickets with the ball.

Speaking about his batting position, the all-rounder said, "Our team was probably just finding the right combination and where guys should bat to best suit the team. We obviously took a few games to work that out, where it was best for me, where it was best for the other guys in the team. So I think we've got to a really good place now."

He was bought for ₹25.20 crore in the auction ahead of the season, but he denied any added pressure due to the hefty price tag and credited the franchise and staff for that.