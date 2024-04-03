Sports
In a different league: How the IPL dwarfs other sports
Varuni Khosla 9 min read 03 Apr 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Summary
- There are at least 15 sports leagues in India today, from established ones such as kabaddi to lesser-known ones such as arm wrestling. Many have tried to ape the IPL model. But, replicating that model is like building a sandcastle on a stormy beach.
New Delhi: In June 2023, the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), an off road motorcycle racing league, was announced with some fanfare. While their hopes ran high, the organizers soon found it was an uphill struggle to attract sponsors. Eventually, they advertised in newspapers seeking expressions of interest from private equity companies, consortiums, and corporate houses for the franchises in the league. The league finally took off in January with six teams. It was a quiet affair, not quite matching the hoopla of the ISRL’s inspiration, the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket tournament.
