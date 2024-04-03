In a different league: How the IPL dwarfs other sports

It comes as no surprise then, that independent brand and strategic advisory firm Brand Finance found that the IPL’s brand valuation grew 433% in 2023, going past the $10 billion mark. Millions tune in to watch the IPL, sponsors pour money in, and the league grabs it all, leaving other hopefuls with just a few morsels. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which owns the IPL, pockets half the revenue from media rights, a luxury other leagues can’t afford. Replicating the IPL model is like building a sandcastle on a stormy beach—but many are attempting to do it, and failing. Most other leagues have been chasing the mirage of astronomical television deals without having the viewership to do so. The IPL boasts a staggering 430 million TV reach, dwarfing other leagues. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), a distant second, manages 226 million, the GroupM report stated.