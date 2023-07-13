In Pics: World’s 8 highest-paid athletes of 2023 8 Photos . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 06:22 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee Over the past 12 months, eight athletes made at least $100 million in total earnings, as per the latest Forbes list released in May, 2023. Check the list of athletes here. 1/8As per the Forbes data, Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a wealth of $136 million in 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) (AP) 2/8Referred to as G.O.A.,T. of football, Argentina's Lionel Messi has earned a wealth of $130 million in 2022, as per Forbes data. (REUTERS) 3/8France's forward Kylian Mbappe is the third richest athlete of 2022 with $120 million earning. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 4/8Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James comes in at 4th spot in richest athlete list with $119.5 million earning in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con) 5/8Mexican boxing champion Canelo Álvarez is the fifth richest athlete with $110 million earning in 2022. (AFP) 6/8US golfer Dustin Johnson secures the sixth spot in richest athlete category with $107 million earning in 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (AFP) 7/8Following Johnson, Phil Mickelson of the US has become the seventh richest athlete with $106 million earning in 2022. Photo: Reuters (Reuters) 8/8Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is the 8th richest athlete in the Forbes list who earned $100.4 million. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)