comScore
OPEN IN APP
Business News/ Sports / In Pics: World’s 8 highest-paid athletes of 2023

In Pics: World’s 8 highest-paid athletes of 2023

8 Photos . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 06:22 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
  • Over the past 12 months, eight athletes made at least $100 million in total earnings, as per the latest Forbes list released in May, 2023. Check the list of athletes here.
<p>As per the Forbes data, Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a wealth of $136 million in 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)</p> (AP)
1/8

As per the Forbes data, Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a wealth of $136 million in 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

(AP)
Referred to as G.O.A.,T. of football, Argentina's Lionel Messi has earned a wealth of $130 million in 2022, as per Forbes data.   (REUTERS)
2/8Referred to as G.O.A.,T. of football, Argentina's Lionel Messi has earned a wealth of $130 million in 2022, as per Forbes data.   (REUTERS)
France's forward Kylian Mbappe is the third richest athlete of 2022 with $120 million earning. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
3/8France's forward Kylian Mbappe is the third richest athlete of 2022 with $120 million earning. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James comes in at 4th spot in richest athlete list with $119.5 million earning in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
4/8Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James comes in at 4th spot in richest athlete list with $119.5 million earning in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Mexican boxing champion Canelo Álvarez is the fifth richest athlete with $110 million earning in 2022.  (AFP)
5/8Mexican boxing champion Canelo Álvarez is the fifth richest athlete with $110 million earning in 2022.  (AFP)
US golfer Dustin Johnson secures the sixth spot in richest athlete category with $107 million earning in 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (AFP)
6/8US golfer Dustin Johnson secures the sixth spot in richest athlete category with $107 million earning in 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (AFP)
Following Johnson, Phil Mickelson of the US has become the seventh richest athlete with $106 million earning in 2022. Photo: Reuters  (Reuters)
7/8Following Johnson, Phil Mickelson of the US has become the seventh richest athlete with $106 million earning in 2022. Photo: Reuters  (Reuters)
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is the 8th richest athlete in the Forbes list who earned $100.4 million. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP)  (Getty Images via AFP)
8/8Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is the 8th richest athlete in the Forbes list who earned $100.4 million. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP)  (Getty Images via AFP)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout