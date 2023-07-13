Hello User
Business News/ Sports / In Pics: World’s 8 highest-paid athletes of 2023

8 Photos . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 06:22 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • Over the past 12 months, eight athletes made at least $100 million in total earnings, as per the latest Forbes list released in May, 2023. Check the list of athletes here.

1/8

As per the Forbes data, Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a wealth of $136 million in 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

2/8Referred to as G.O.A.,T. of football, Argentina's Lionel Messi has earned a wealth of $130 million in 2022, as per Forbes data.  
3/8France's forward Kylian Mbappe is the third richest athlete of 2022 with $120 million earning. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
4/8Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James comes in at 4th spot in richest athlete list with $119.5 million earning in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
5/8Mexican boxing champion Canelo Álvarez is the fifth richest athlete with $110 million earning in 2022. 
6/8US golfer Dustin Johnson secures the sixth spot in richest athlete category with $107 million earning in 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
7/8Following Johnson, Phil Mickelson of the US has become the seventh richest athlete with $106 million earning in 2022. Photo: Reuters 
8/8Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is the 8th richest athlete in the Forbes list who earned $100.4 million. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP) 
