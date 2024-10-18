In sports, American socialism is beating European capitalism
Jon Sindreu , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
SummaryThe more egalitarian, redistributive club competitions that exist in the U.S. are starting to be copied across the Atlantic.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Fleeing from communist to capitalist countries was common practice during the Cold War. In today’s sports, socialism might become the more popular choice—it is just good business.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less