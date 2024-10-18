In sports, American socialism is beating European capitalism

It harks back to the grassroots emergence of soccer in 19th-century Britain. Teams formed tournaments because they needed a unified set of rules. The most successful ones were overrun by applicants, which led to the establishment of promotion and relegation systems that were replicated across Europe. Clubs had strong political, industrial and class-based links with local communities, some of which give them distinct identities to this day, such as Tottenham Hotspur’s link to the London Jewish community, FC Barcelona’s backing of Catalan nationalism and Steaua Bucharest’s military origins.