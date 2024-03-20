Sports
In the IPL, cricketers make crores. But they are behind the run rate
howindialives.com 9 min read 20 Mar 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Summary
- The annual reports of three IPL teams—KKR, RCB and MI—show that their cost of players amounted to about one-third of their revenue in FY23. This is significantly lower than the norm in prominent global sports leagues, including football, baseball and basketball. Why is this the case?
New Delhi: On 19 December 2023, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc became the most expensive cricketer ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auctions, with the Kolkata Knight Riders spending ₹24.75 crore on him for IPL 2024, which begins on Friday. Seen in absolute terms and by itself, that sounds astounding— ₹24.75 crore for about 70 overs of bowling over two months. In 2008, when the IPL began, the costliest player was M.S. Dhoni, and he earned ₹9.5 crore that season. In 2015, it was Yuvraj Singh, with ₹16 crore.
