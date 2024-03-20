In the IPL, cricketers make crores. But they are behind the run rate

Further, when the IPL teams release their 2023-24 financials, that 33% figure is likely to drop significantly. That’s because the latest broadcasting cycle, from 2023 to 2027, is going to fetch the BCCI three times as much as the previous five-year cycle. Since half of this flows to the teams, they are also in line for a bigger cut. So far, in the 17-year history of the IPL, growth in broadcasting revenue, team revenue and valuations have all outpaced growth in player salaries. If the overall pie is growing, but one part—that too the showpiece—is growing slower than all others, it could well become a fault line.