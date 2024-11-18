IND vs AUS 1st Test: India’s likely playing XI sans Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill in Perth

The absence of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill from the first Test against Australia in Perth has jeopardised India's plans ahead of the much-important Border Gavaskar Trophy. Gill fractured his thumb while fielding at slips during India's intra-squad game against India A. Rohit, who became a father for the second time last week, stayed back to be beside his family in India and is expected to join the side ahead of their practice game against the Australian Prime Minister's XI, starting later this month. The first Test starts on November 22 at the WACA in Perth.

With both Rohit absent, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will walk out for the coin toss against Pat Cummins. Notably, this will be Bumrah's second Test as an Indian captain, having led the side only once in 2022 in England when Rohit was down with COVID-19.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal will be one of the openers for India, the Gautam Gambhir-led support staff will scratch their heads on who is going to accompany Jaiswal at the top.

KL Rahul, who was seen as the potential opener with Jaiswal, was sent in Australia to get acclimatise with the conditions. However, the stylish right-hander failed to make an impression with scores of 10 and 4 against Australia A in the second unofficial Test.

Rahul got an injury scare when he was hit on the right elbow by a rising Prasidh Krishna delivery during the match simulation. The good news is that the soon-to-be father Rahul is doing fine, according to the BCCI medical team.

Abhimanyu Easwaran still in mix Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran was sent in as the third-opener in the side after his impressive domestic cricket performances. Although he failed to make made most of the opportunities in four innings against Australia A, getting out while chasing deliveries away from his body, the right hander is still in contention according to reports.

The 29-year-old is said to have batted for over an hour against the new ball during the second day of match-simulation and looked in good touch during his stay in the middle. In case Easwaran makes his debut as an opener, Rahul might drop to No.3, followed by Virat Kohli.

The name of Devdutt Padikkal is also making rounds after the Karnataka batter was asked to stay back with the Test side. Notably, Padikkal was one of the centurions for India A in the first unofficial Test against Australia A.

Rishabh Pant will take the No.5 slot. The left-hander has a brilliant record in Australia and could play the attacking role in the middle order to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Dhruv Jurel cemented his spot in the playing XI at No.6 with 80 and 68 for India A in the second unofficial Test on a pitch where most his teammates struggled. Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be the lone specialist spinner in the side with the Indian team to go with more seaming options in the playing XI.

Tug of war between Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy As far as bowing is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will share the new ball along with Akash Deep as the third seamer. However, there is likely a tug of war between Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumer Reddy.

Based on reports, the uncapped pair has impressed the Indian think-tank during their stay in Australia so far. Rana, who came into limelight after his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, looked tailor-made for Australian pitches according to onlookers.

As far as Reddy is concerned, the Andhra Pradesh all-rounder gives the Indian team with the fourth seaming option. To put everything together, there will be atleast one debutant for India in Perth, or maybe more than one.