IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja holds Marnus Labuschagne by chest; Watch Steve Smith’s reaction in Champions Trophy semis

Steve Smith was visibly unimpressed when Ravindra Jadeja held Marnus Labuschagne by the latter's chest during the first semifinal between India and Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday. The incident took place in the 21st over of the Australian innings. The

Australian captain punches a Ravindra Jadeja delivery straight towards Marnus Labuschagne. The Indian left-arm spinner sticks his right foot out and looked to hit the bat of Marnus Labuschagne and ricochet towards mid-wicket.

But the Indian hugs Marnus Labuschagne by his chest in a comical manner to lot let him run the single. Reacting to this, Steve Smith, who was at the striker's end made his feeling known by gesturing towards the umpire.

Earlier, Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against India. Australia made two changes from their previous match playing XI, bringing in Cooper Connolly for injured Matthews Short and Tanveer Sangha for Spencer Johnson. India fielded the same playing XI of their previous match.

Meanwhile, the Indian players are also wearing a black armband in the memory of late Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away on Monday. Padmakar Shivalkar was one of the stalwarts in Mumbai cricket and represented the state for 20 years.

However, Padmakar Shivalkar didn't get to play for India. Be belonged to the generation of fellow left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.

India vs Australia playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.