Sourav Ganguly issues stern warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, says ’don’t rule…’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has issued a stern warning to the Australian team ahead of the much-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy, stating the Indian team shouldn't be taken lightly despite their recent whitewash against New Zealand at home. India are going into the Australia series on the back of 0-3 scoreline against the Kiwis, which concluded earlier this month.

India have been unbeaten in the BGT in the last decade. However the Indian team management is having a selection headache with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set to miss the first Test in Perth due to respective issues.

The series loss to New Zealand proved to be a wake-up call for the Indian team before BGT and welcomed severe criticism from social media and a host of former cricketers. Ganguly backed the Indian team to come hard against Australia.

“People are writing India off. They did so last time as well. All this talk of 4-0 et cetera is on the back of the New Zealand series loss. But I am telling you, this will be a close series. Don’t rule India out,” the former BCCI president was quoted as saying to Revsportz.

“Twice in the last two series, we have beaten Australia. In 2021, with half of your players injured. A lot of these players have experience of playing in Australia. (Shubman) Gill, Pant have all toured in the past. India will compete. I am sure of it,” added Ganguly.

Unlike the previous times, stakes are high for India this time. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot on the line, India, who are currently second in the table, need to win atleast four out of five Tests to claim a spot in the summit clash.

Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli The last time India lost a BGT was in 2014-15. Since then, India won twice in Australia and the same number of times at home in BGT. One of the other talking points for India ahead of BGT is Virat kohli's form. The former India captain played six Tests in 2024, scoring just 250 runs. Ganguly rallied behind Kohli, stating it's massive series for the former India skipper.

"He is a champion batter. And he has had success in Australia in the past. He scored four hundreds in 2014, scored a hundred in 2018 as well. He will want to make this series count, and he will also know this could be the last time he is touring Australia to play Test cricket.

“So, in every sense, this is a massive series for Kohli. I don’t want to read too much into the New Zealand series. The pitches did not allow good batting. In Australia, he will enjoy the conditions. I am backing Virat to deliver in Australia in this series. I will be surprised if he doesn't,” added Ganguly.