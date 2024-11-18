Sourav Ganguly issues stern warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, says ’don’t rule…’

The last time India lost a Border-Gavaskar Trophy was in 2014-15. Since then, India won twice in Australia and the same number of times at home in BGT.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Nov 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Virat Kohli (centre), Rishabah Pant (left) and Jasprit Bumrah watch the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA in Perth.
Virat Kohli (centre), Rishabah Pant (left) and Jasprit Bumrah watch the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA in Perth.(AFP)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has issued a stern warning to the Australian team ahead of the much-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy, stating the Indian team shouldn't be taken lightly despite their recent whitewash against New Zealand at home. India are going into the Australia series on the back of 0-3 scoreline against the Kiwis, which concluded earlier this month.

India have been unbeaten in the BGT in the last decade. However the Indian team management is having a selection headache with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set to miss the first Test in Perth due to respective issues.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 1st Test: India’s likely playing XI sans Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

The series loss to New Zealand proved to be a wake-up call for the Indian team before BGT and welcomed severe criticism from social media and a host of former cricketers. Ganguly backed the Indian team to come hard against Australia.

“People are writing India off. They did so last time as well. All this talk of 4-0 et cetera is on the back of the New Zealand series loss. But I am telling you, this will be a close series. Don’t rule India out,” the former BCCI president was quoted as saying to Revsportz.

“Twice in the last two series, we have beaten Australia. In 2021, with half of your players injured. A lot of these players have experience of playing in Australia. (Shubman) Gill, Pant have all toured in the past. India will compete. I am sure of it,” added Ganguly.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh endorses Gavaskar’s call to appoint Bumrah as captain for BGT

Unlike the previous times, stakes are high for India this time. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot on the line, India, who are currently second in the table, need to win atleast four out of five Tests to claim a spot in the summit clash.

Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli

The last time India lost a BGT was in 2014-15. Since then, India won twice in Australia and the same number of times at home in BGT. One of the other talking points for India ahead of BGT is Virat kohli's form. The former India captain played six Tests in 2024, scoring just 250 runs. Ganguly rallied behind Kohli, stating it's massive series for the former India skipper.

Also Read | Former Australia captain reveals India’s biggest problem ahead of BGT 2024

"He is a champion batter. And he has had success in Australia in the past. He scored four hundreds in 2014, scored a hundred in 2018 as well. He will want to make this series count, and he will also know this could be the last time he is touring Australia to play Test cricket.

“So, in every sense, this is a massive series for Kohli. I don’t want to read too much into the New Zealand series. The pitches did not allow good batting. In Australia, he will enjoy the conditions. I am backing Virat to deliver in Australia in this series. I will be surprised if he doesn't,” added Ganguly.

India's first Test against Australia starts on November 22 in Perth at Optus Stadium.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Business NewsSportsSourav Ganguly issues stern warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, says ’don’t rule…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    140.90
    12:06 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    2.9 (2.1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.85
    12:06 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.2 (-0.07%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.30
    12:06 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.5 (-0.37%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.60
    12:06 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.35 (0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,328.85
    11:52 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    26 (2%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    456.25
    11:52 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -29.95 (-6.16%)

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    332.60
    11:49 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -18.25 (-5.2%)

    Bayer Cropscience share price

    5,643.05
    11:39 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -249.05 (-4.23%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    11,297.05
    11:52 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -478.1 (-4.06%)
    More from Top Losers

    Muthoot Finance share price

    1,884.40
    11:52 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    106.7 (6%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals share price

    390.60
    11:52 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    19.4 (5.23%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    846.00
    11:52 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    42 (5.22%)

    Godrej Industries share price

    975.00
    11:52 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    46.4 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.