India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20: India breaks its highest T20 scores — 22 sixes, 47 fours, became fastest team to...

IND VS BAN 3rd T20I: India broke its highest T-20 score, with 297 runs, during the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Saturday. This is not the only record-breaking feat India achieved in T20I matches. Here's a quick recap of major feats achieved in today's thrilling match:
An explosive maiden T20I century by Sanju Samson and quickfire knocks from skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya powered India to their biggest score in T20Is, 297/6 in their 20 overs against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I at Hyderabad on Saturday.
India won the toss and opted to bat first. The team was off to a poor start as they lost opener Abhishek Sharma for yet another low score, just four runs in four balls. India was 23/1 in 2.1 overs.
On the other side, Sanju Samson had made a fine start, smashing Taskin Ahmed for four boundaries in the second over.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav joined Samson on the crease. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was welcomed with a four and six by the Indian skipper. In the fifth over, Suryakumar punished Taskin Ahmed with two fours and a six. India reached the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs and got a total of 16 runs from the over.
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess