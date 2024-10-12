India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20: India breaks its highest T20 scores — 22 sixes, 47 fours, became fastest team to...

IND VS BAN 3rd T20I: India broke its highest T-20 score, with 297 runs, during the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Saturday. This is not the only record-breaking feat India achieved in T20I matches. Here's a quick recap of major feats achieved in today's thrilling match:
An explosive maiden T20I century by Sanju Samson and quickfire knocks from skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya powered India to their biggest score in T20Is, 297/6 in their 20 overs against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I at Hyderabad on Saturday.
India won the toss and opted to bat first. The team was off to a poor start as they lost opener Abhishek Sharma for yet another low score, just four runs in four balls. India was 23/1 in 2.1 overs.
On the other side, Sanju Samson had made a fine start, smashing Taskin Ahmed for four boundaries in the second over.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav joined Samson on the crease. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was welcomed with a four and six by the Indian skipper. In the fifth over, Suryakumar punished Taskin Ahmed with two fours and a six. India reached the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs and got a total of 16 runs from the over.
(With inputs from agencies)