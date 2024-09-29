IND vs BAN T20 squad: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill out, Hardik Pandya returns; check who’s in, who’s out, full squad

India on Sunday announced their squad for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh on Saturday, with several prominent players, including Rishabh Pant, notably absent. Indian Premier League fast-bowling standout Mayank Yadav has earned his first national team call-up in the 15-member squad for the series, which kicks off on October 6 in Gwalior.

Mayank had made heads turn with his speeds of over 150 kmph (93.2 mph) in this year's IPL T20 tournament for Lucknow Super Giants.

Who is in who is out? Apart from Pant, who made an impressive return to Tests in the ongoing series against Bangladesh after his serious car crash in December 2022, other India regulars Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also missing from the team.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added in the team as seamers.

Suryakumar Yadav to lead Suryakumar Yadav remains captain after he took over the T20 leadership following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the format.

Rohit and Virat Kohli quit the short formar after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in June.

Full squad here: Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series.

The first-match of the series will be played at Gwalior on October 6 followed by the second and the third matches to be played on October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively.