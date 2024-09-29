Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / IND vs BAN T20 squad: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill out, Hardik Pandya returns; check who's in, who's out, full squad

IND vs BAN T20 squad: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill out, Hardik Pandya returns; check who's in, who's out, full squad

Agencies

India announced their squad for a T20 series against Bangladesh, missing key players like Rishabh Pant. Mayank Yadav earns his first call-up after impressive IPL performances. Suryakumar Yadav continues as captain, with matches starting October 6 in Gwalior.

Vadodara: Cricketer Hardik Pandya waves to supporters during a roadshow to celebrate India's victory in T20 Men's cricket World Cup 2024, in Vadodara, Monday, July 15, 2024.

India on Sunday announced their squad for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh on Saturday, with several prominent players, including Rishabh Pant, notably absent. Indian Premier League fast-bowling standout Mayank Yadav has earned his first national team call-up in the 15-member squad for the series, which kicks off on October 6 in Gwalior.

Mayank had made heads turn with his speeds of over 150 kmph (93.2 mph) in this year's IPL T20 tournament for Lucknow Super Giants.

Who is in who is out?

Apart from Pant, who made an impressive return to Tests in the ongoing series against Bangladesh after his serious car crash in December 2022, other India regulars Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also missing from the team.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added in the team as seamers.

Suryakumar Yadav to lead

Suryakumar Yadav remains captain after he took over the T20 leadership following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the format.

Rohit and Virat Kohli quit the short formar after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in June.

Full squad here:

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series.

The first-match of the series will be played at Gwalior on October 6 followed by the second and the third matches to be played on October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively.

India's T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!