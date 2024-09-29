IND vs BAN T20 squad announcement: Suryakumar Yadav will lead India against Bangladesh in T20Is, Mayank Yadav, too, has been included, while Varun has been recalled after 3 years

Suryakumar Yadav was on Saturday, September 28, selected to lead India as its captain for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh. The series will also mark the return of fast bowler Mayank Yadav, while Varun Chakaravarthy, too, has been recalled after three years. Mayank Yadav had made heads turn with his speeds of over 150 kmph (93.2 mph) in this year's IPL T20 tournament for Lucknow Super Giants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters in the side. Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma has returned to the squad after being dropped for the Sri Lanka T20Is. Abhishek Sharma will be joined by Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included as all-rounders in the matches against Bangladesh. Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy will be spinners; Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are the seamers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series. India will start the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6. The first match on October 6 will be followed by two more matches – October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively.

Here's India's squad against Bangladesh in T20s: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav has been on the sidelines since April 30 after suffering an injury during the IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, top names such as Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are missing from the INS vs BAN T20Is, starting from October 6. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli quit the short format after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in June.