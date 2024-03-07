IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates R Ashwin, Jonny Bairstow on 100th Test, says ‘historic day in Dharamsala’
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Sachin Tendulkar hails Ashwin and Bairstow for their historic 100th Test match milestone, lauding their passion and perseverance for red-ball cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar on 7 March congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin and England star batter Jonny Bairstow on reaching the milestone of 100 test matches and praised their dedication for the red ball cricket.
Ahead of the game, Ashwin also received a special memento in the form of a 100th Test cap from India coach Rahul Dravid in front of the team and his family. The veteran spinner was also given a guard of honour on his way to the field for the start of the 5th Test against England.
Jonny Bairstow playing his 100th Test match for England
England star batter Jonny Bairstow is also playing his 100th Test in the fifth and final Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Bairstow has scored 5,974 runs in the 99 Test matches so far at an average of 36.42 with 12 hundred and 26 fifties. His highest score in this format is 167* which came against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2016. Other than Bairstow, other Team England players who have played 100 Tests for England are James Anderson (186), Stuart Broad (167), Alastair Cook (161), Joe Root (139), Ian Bell (118), Ben Stokes (101) and Andrew Strauss (100).
