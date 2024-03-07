Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates R Ashwin, Jonny Bairstow on 100th Test, says ‘historic day in Dharamsala’
BackBack

IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates R Ashwin, Jonny Bairstow on 100th Test, says ‘historic day in Dharamsala’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Sachin Tendulkar hails Ashwin and Bairstow for their historic 100th Test match milestone, lauding their passion and perseverance for red-ball cricket.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Ashwin and Bairstow's 100th test match in DharamsalaPremium
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Ashwin and Bairstow's 100th test match in Dharamsala

Sachin Tendulkar on 7 March congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin and England star batter Jonny Bairstow on reaching the milestone of 100 test matches and praised their dedication for the red ball cricket.

Taking to X, Sachin wrote, “It's a historic day in Dharamsala as @ashwinravi99 and @jbairstow21 don the international whites for the 100th time. An incredible achievement that speaks volumes about their passion and perseverance for red-ball cricket. I wish them both a fantastic game ahead!"

India vs England Live Score

Ahead of the game, Ashwin also received a special memento in the form of a 100th Test cap from India coach Rahul Dravid in front of the team and his family. The veteran spinner was also given a guard of honour on his way to the field for the start of the 5th Test against England.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin's mother collapsed after he claimed 500th Test wickets; wife says would have felt guilty if…

Jonny Bairstow playing his 100th Test match for England

England star batter Jonny Bairstow is also playing his 100th Test in the fifth and final Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Bairstow has scored 5,974 runs in the 99 Test matches so far at an average of 36.42 with 12 hundred and 26 fifties. His highest score in this format is 167* which came against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2016. Other than Bairstow, other Team England players who have played 100 Tests for England are James Anderson (186), Stuart Broad (167), Alastair Cook (161), Joe Root (139), Ian Bell (118), Ben Stokes (101) and Andrew Strauss (100).

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 10:59 AM IST
