IND VS NZ 2nd T20 Match LIVE Score: India aim to seal 2-0 lead as Suryakumar's men face Kiwis in Raipur showdown

IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 Cricket Match LIVE Score: The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Friday (January 23, 2026) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India leads the five-match series 1-0 after a commanding 48-run victory in the opener in Nagpur, powered by Abhishek Sharma's explosive 84 off 35 balls and Rinku Singh's unbeaten 44 off 20.

Fresh off a dominant display in the series opener, captain Suryakumar Yadav's India will look to extend their unbeaten run in T20Is and build momentum ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. With a batting-friendly pitch expected and dew likely to assist the chasing side, the hosts are favourites to go 2-0 up in the five-match series, while the visitors search for a much-needed revival to stay alive.

Full Squads

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs