IND VS NZ 4th T20 Match LIVE Score: Tim Seifert and Devon Conway in action for New Zealand

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20 LIVE: India enter as overwhelming favourites after an unassailable 3-0 lead, having dominated with both bat and ball. Abhishek Sharma has been the series standout with aggressive opening, while Suryakumar and Kishan have provided firepower. The bowling unit, featuring Bumrah's swing and death mastery plus spinners' control, has restricted NZ effectively.
New Zealand have shown fight in patches, but lack consistency and will lean on Ferguson’s pace and Santner’s leadership. Expect a high-scoring thriller on a flat pitch with possible dew aiding the chaser. Match set to begin at 7:00 PM IST, toss will be at 6:30 PM IST.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs
India Squad: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
Harshit Rana continues to feel the heat as Tim Seifert goes hard again in the fourth over. A length ball disappears over long-on for six, followed by another authoritative boundary through extra cover, forcing a quick shuffle in the Indian field.
Conway chips in too, picking up his first boundary with a guided four past short third man. Rana does beat the bat a couple of times with pace and bounce, but the damage is done—another high-scoring over as the batters stay firmly on top.
NZ 45/0 after 4 overs.
A much tighter over from Arshdeep Singh as India finally manage to slow things down. Conway works a couple of singles, but otherwise finds timing hard to come by, one pull goes straight to mid-wicket, followed by a swing and a miss as the ball shapes away outside off.
Seifert looks for innovation again, shuffling across for the scoop off a low full toss, but only manages a single. No boundaries this time, and Arshdeep pulls things back after the explosive start.
NZ 30/0 after 3 overs.
Tim Seifert continues his fearless approach, taking Harshit Rana apart in the second over. After missing a cheeky scoop first up, Seifert stands tall to a length ball and launches it over long-on for a massive 89-metre six.
Rana pulls the pace back with a slower bouncer and a couple of dot balls, but Seifert stays in attack mode, slapping a full, wide delivery over extra cover for four to end the over. Another big over for the batters as Seifert keeps the pressure firmly on India early.
A fiery start to the innings as Tim Seifert puts Arshdeep Singh under pressure straight away. After Conway nudges a single off the first ball, Seifert unleashes a flurry of boundaries, two lucky top edges flying over third man and one authoritative thump past the non-striker.
Arshdeep does find a sharp yorker to end the over, but not before Seifert completes a hat-trick of fours, giving the batters early momentum and forcing India on the defensive. NZ 14/0 after 1st over.
Total matches: 28
Matches won by India: 17
Matches won by New Zealand: 10
Matches ending in a draw: 1
Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
“It looks like a good wicket again. The dew has already kind of set in, so it might be a bit harder later on. The runs and scores are definitely evolving. We know the quality of this Indian side, and we’ve seen that in the first three games. We need to be better with the ball. First up, though, it looks like a good wicket, so we’ll try to set a strong total tonight. Most of the guys are already here playing this series. Lockie is still out, and Finn (Allen) is on his way, so we’ve got a couple of additions still to come. But the roles are pretty clear, and we’ll probably get similar wickets in the World Cup. One change - Foulkes comes in for Jamieson. Lockie and Finn are still a little way off, but it’s good to have them coming back.”
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
“We are going to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, and we will get a chance to practise here later. There was a lot of dew last night and today it’s a little humid as well, so we feel that in the second innings the ball will come onto the bat nicely. I think the important thing is to repeat the good habits we’ve built over the past year, not just in this series. We want to keep doing the good things we’ve been doing, learn from the last game, and go out there, enjoy ourselves, play the format the way it’s meant to be played, and entertain the people who’ve come here. It’s a beautiful ground and a lovely crowd here. Hopefully the boys are charged up and we have a good, entertaining night. Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game. Axar Patel still needs a bit more time, so hopefully we’ll see him in the next game. The batters will need to take a bit more responsibility, but at the same time not shy away from playing with fearless intent. We’ve got five good bowling options today, so we’ll see how it goes.”
India have won the toss and have opted to bowl.
India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah/Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav/Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
New Zealand Probable XI: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell/Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Lockie Ferguson/ Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I between India and New Zealand at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
