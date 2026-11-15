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IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj star as India record first overseas ODI series victory under Gautam Gambhir

Chasing India's 209 all out in the fifth and final game, New Zealand were all out for 187 as the Men in Blue won the five-match ODI series 3-1. The third game was washed out. India's win also snaps New Zealand's own impressive streak of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series victories on home soil.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Nov 2026, 03:58 PM IST
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India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after bowling during the 5th ODI cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15, 2026. (Photo by Michael Bradley / AFP)
India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after bowling during the 5th ODI cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15, 2026. (Photo by Michael Bradley / AFP)(AFP)
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Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj shared five wickets between them as India edged New Zealand out in a thriller in the fifth and final ODI at the Bay Oval to hand head coach Gautam Gambhir his first-ever overseas ODI series win on Sunday. India had earlier beaten New Zealand 3-2 in the five-match T20I series. India will now play two Tests, later this month.

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Since taking over from Rahul Dravid as the head coach, Gambhir's India had previously lost to Sri Lanka (2024), Australia (2025) and England (2026) in bilateral ODI series. On Sunday, India were in a spot of bother after putting up a paltry total. But with Arshdeep and Siraj leading the attack, the Indian bowlers put up a spirited fight to return home with flying colours.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, 5th ODI: Arshdeep Singh joins Mumbai Indians partner Jasprit Bumrah

India's win also snapped New Zealand's unbeaten streak of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series victories on home soil, across seven years. Sent into bat first on the same venue where they were bowled out for 89 in the previous game, India once again had a disastrous start, losing both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli inside the first 10 overs.

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Captain Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel (46) added 52 runs for the fourth wicket stand as India staged a mini recovery. Ishan Kishan (46) and Naman Dhir (22) tried to revive the Indian innings with a 39-run stand for the sixth with but Kiwis skipper Mitchell Santner (3/47) intervened at this juncture.

India were in grave danger of missing the 200-run mark but some beefy blows by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj helped India go past that score. Notably, Shreyas was leading the side in the absence of Shubman Gill, who left after the third ODI to prepare for Test series.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Matthew Fisher walks the talk with key wickets of Rohit, Virat

Mohammed Siraj rises to the occasion

Playing for the first time in the series, Siraj rose to the occasion with the first wicket. While Siraj added another, Arshdeep took two as New Zealand were 116/4 at the end of 30 overs in pursuit of a win. It was debutant Yash Thakur and Auqib Nabi, who brought India into the game by removing Michael Bracewell (33-ball 19) and Dean Foxcroft (31 in 42 balls) to reduce Kiwis to 119/6 in 31.1 overs, keeping the match well poised.

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Skipper Mitchell Santner and Kristian Clarke took NZ to 155/6 in 40 overs, with Kiwis needing 55 in 10 overs. However, Naman Dhir got the crucial wicket of Santner for 24 in 31 balls reducing Kiwis to 158/7 in 40.4 overs.

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The pressure continued to pile up, as Arshdeep got Kristian for just 16 in 35 balls, with a four, with the all-rounder nicking it to Ishan. The left-armer picked his third wicket, with NZ sinking to 161/8 in 42.4 overs. Axar Patel took the final two wickets as New Zealand ended at 187 in 48.1 overs.

Also Read | Who is Yash Thakur? India's 267th ODI cricketer makes debut against New Zealand

Arshdeep (3/30), Axar (2/28), Siraj (2/50), Auqib (1/37), Yash (1/38) and Naman (1/4) were sensational with the ball.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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