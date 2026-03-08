India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Abhishek Sharma smashes 18-ball fifty - track key highlights

Defending champions India, aiming for a record third title and back-to-back glory, take on a resilient New Zealand outfit hungry for their first T20 World Cup crown on Sunday (March 8). With the Narendra Modi Stadium packed to the rafters, this final promises fireworks. Here are all the key moments from the epic showdown between the Men in Blue and the Black Caps.

Abhishek Sharma smashes fifty The turning point came against Jacob Duffy's bowling, a drab short delivery with no protection in the deep for the short ball.

Abhishek capitalized ruthlessly, chipping a pull shot that nearly sailed all the way for six. The crowd erupted in applause as he reached the milestone, blowing kisses to the Indian dugout. Teammates rose for standing ovation.

Historic powerplay record: First 50+ opening stand in T20WC final India's Abhishek Sharma (23 off 10) and Sanju Samson (24 off 14) smash the first-ever 50+ opening partnership in Men's T20 World Cup final history. Notably, the previous best was 48 in 2009 by Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan against Sri Lanka. India post 51/0 in 4 overs.

India's Abhishek Sharma, left, and Sanju Samson run between the wickets plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

India vs New Zealand Playing XIs India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Captains during the toss Suryakumar Yadav “No, no, we're good (to bat first). We're happy to bat first. We were looking to bat. It's been working for us in the last game also. We played a similar kind of cricket. Red soil, so we're happy to bat first. I mean, always when you play a semi-final or a World Cup final, always it's good to have runs on board and you come out and defend. And the bowlers are doing a wonderful job as well. It feels good (to be defending champions). But at the same time, it's history now. It's a new World Cup. But same venue from 2023 (World Cup final), but then yeah, we are very excited for it. It's special. You know, a game like this in front of 120,000. I mean, absolutely amazing. The game has not even started. It was just toss time and it looks full already. Hopefully we give them a good show tonight. Going with the same team.”

Mitchell Santner “We are going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, a tinge of grass on it. So, I guess we'll see if it does anything at the top. And we know obviously India have a lot of power to try to restrict them to, I guess, a chaseable score. Boys are good (talking about the mood in the camp). I mean, this is what we play the game for. In front of obviously this many people, it's going to be awesome. It's going to be a great night and hopefully we can put in a good show. I mean, we knew that, you know, making the semis obviously a great occasion and then we had to put in a good performance against a very good team. We're going with another seamer tonight, so no McConchie. And Jacob Duffy comes back in. It looks like a very good surface, to be fair, so see if it does anything first up. But I think there'll be a lot of runs in it.”

Toss Update New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has won the toss and chosen to field in the T20 World Cup 2026 final! India will bat first in Ahmedabad. Santner cited dew and chasing conditions as factors, while Suryakumar Yadav expressed confidence in his side's batting depth. India go in unchanged; New Zealand bring in Jacob Duffy for added pace. The action begins. India's openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson walk out to face the new ball from Matt Henry. Early overs will set the tone in this blockbuster finale.

